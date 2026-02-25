BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Up 698.2% in February

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 878 shares, a growth of 698.2% from the January 29th total of 110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XHYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000.

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

