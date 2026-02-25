Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 139,282 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,380,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Impinj worth $610,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 16.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 508,675 shares of company stock valued at $79,529,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

PI opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.86 and a beta of 1.56. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “mixed” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.