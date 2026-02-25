Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,227,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $561,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $21,842,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 95.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $158.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.80.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

