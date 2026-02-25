Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 164,766 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $574,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,666,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 535,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KBR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 308,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: KBR won a major Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) contract for the Majnoon oil field in Iraq — a transformational award on a field with ~38B barrels of reserves that could add multi-year revenue, expand backlog and showcase KBR’s AI/digital reservoir capabilities and local execution footprint. KBR Awarded Transformational Oil Development Project in Iraq

KBR won a major Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) contract for the Majnoon oil field in Iraq — a transformational award on a field with ~38B barrels of reserves that could add multi-year revenue, expand backlog and showcase KBR’s AI/digital reservoir capabilities and local execution footprint. Positive Sentiment: KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions is expanding digital engineering labs and digital-twin capabilities to modernize U.S. military platforms (ground, aviation, sensors). This strengthens KBR’s positioning for higher?margin systems engineering work and could accelerate defense contract wins and lifecycle services revenue. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Announces Strategy

KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions is expanding digital engineering labs and digital-twin capabilities to modernize U.S. military platforms (ground, aviation, sensors). This strengthens KBR’s positioning for higher?margin systems engineering work and could accelerate defense contract wins and lifecycle services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Hazer Group (partner) reported stronger H1 FY26 and noted progress on commercial deals tied to an alliance with KBR — a sign of partner activity but with limited direct financial detail for KBR. This could support future downstream opportunities but is not yet a material revenue disclosure. Hazer posts stronger H1 FY26 as KBR alliance advances

Hazer Group (partner) reported stronger H1 FY26 and noted progress on commercial deals tied to an alliance with KBR — a sign of partner activity but with limited direct financial detail for KBR. This could support future downstream opportunities but is not yet a material revenue disclosure. Negative Sentiment: Separately, an investor trimmed a ~$41M stake, triggering headlines that pressured the stock and contributed to near-term selling (reported as a large stake reduction that coincided with a sharp intraday move). This type of headline can amplify volatility even when company fundamentals (backlog/contracts) look constructive. KBR Stock Down 20 as Investor Slashes Stake

KBR Stock Performance

KBR Announces Dividend

Shares of KBR opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

