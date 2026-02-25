Vanguard Group Inc. Has $570.31 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $570,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

UFP Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Industries this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,649,774.58. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.3%

UFP Industries stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.18%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

Featured Articles

