Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ALKS opened at $33.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating, giving the stock fresh buy-side attention that can support upward momentum. Wolfe Research initiation

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating, giving the stock fresh buy-side attention that can support upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly exceeded expectations: $384.6M vs. consensus $380.4M, and the company reported healthy profitability (net margin ~22.3%, ROE ~21.8%), which supports valuation metrics. Q4 press release

Revenue slightly exceeded expectations: $384.6M vs. consensus $380.4M, and the company reported healthy profitability (net margin ~22.3%, ROE ~21.8%), which supports valuation metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided financial expectations for 2026 and hosted an earnings webcast; guidance details (and how conservative/aggressive they are) will be closely watched in the call. Earnings release and guidance

Management provided financial expectations for 2026 and hosted an earnings webcast; guidance details (and how conservative/aggressive they are) will be closely watched in the call. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Richard Pops will retire July 31, 2026; COO Blair Jackson will become CEO Aug. 1 and join the board, with Pops remaining chairman — an orderly transition but one investors will monitor for strategic continuity. CEO succession plan

CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Richard Pops will retire July 31, 2026; COO Blair Jackson will become CEO Aug. 1 and join the board, with Pops remaining chairman — an orderly transition but one investors will monitor for strategic continuity. Neutral Sentiment: Alkermes highlighted recent corporate events including the close of the Avadel acquisition and upcoming investor presentations (TD Cowen conference) — these can influence sentiment as more detail on integration and synergies emerges. Avadel acquisition context Conference presentation

Alkermes highlighted recent corporate events including the close of the Avadel acquisition and upcoming investor presentations (TD Cowen conference) — these can influence sentiment as more detail on integration and synergies emerges. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share missed consensus materially: $0.29 vs. $0.43 expected (a $0.14 shortfall), a key driver of near-term downside risk until management addresses drivers of the miss. Q4 press release

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

