Vawter Financial Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

