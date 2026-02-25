Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 409,410 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,008.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,410 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 8.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $106,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $386.31 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.30.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

