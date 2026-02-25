Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on March 13th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NYSE:HII opened at $446.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $167.70 and a 52 week high of $449.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

