Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 50.60 and a quick ratio of 50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

