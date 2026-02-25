Dana Incorporated (DAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Dana Price Performance
Dana stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Dana has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on DAN
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.
Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.