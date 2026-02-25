Dana Incorporated (DAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Dana stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Dana has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

