Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 11th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $370.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,621,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 481,231 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,734,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

