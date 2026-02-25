Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

