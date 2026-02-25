Vawter Financial Ltd. Takes $3.64 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IJR stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

