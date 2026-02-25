Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 4,090 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

