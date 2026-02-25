Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.3% in the third quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $325.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.79 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

