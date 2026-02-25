Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
THR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.
Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.
