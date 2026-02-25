Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $125.33 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $125,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 531.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

