Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

