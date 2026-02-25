MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 83,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 104,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 168,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 133,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.