Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 2.0% increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 506,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,485. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $66.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

