MidCap Financial Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFICL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.85.
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ: MFICL) is an externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies in the United States. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is advised by MidCap Financial LLC, a specialized private credit investment firm.
The firm’s investment strategy centers on debt and equity financings, including senior secured loans, unitranche structures, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
