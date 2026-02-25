Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

WDAY stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 7,085,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.76 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after buying an additional 3,210,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,770,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,552,000 after acquiring an additional 96,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,821 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

