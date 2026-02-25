BlackSky Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,024 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average volume of 3,618 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKSY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 8.0%

BlackSky Technology stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 405,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,777. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

