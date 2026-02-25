Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

BEAM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 488,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,002. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.12. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,678. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — company reported $2.33 EPS and $114.1M revenue (well above estimates), driving investor re-rating. Press Release

Q4 results materially beat expectations — company reported $2.33 EPS and $114.1M revenue (well above estimates), driving investor re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Strategic financing: $500M facility with Sixth Street (non-dilutive, seven-year term; $100M drawn at close, up to $400M available) to support potential launch of ristoglogene autogetemcel (risto?cel) in sickle cell disease — bolsters liquidity and lowers near-term dilution risk. Financing Release

Strategic financing: $500M facility with Sixth Street (non-dilutive, seven-year term; $100M drawn at close, up to $400M available) to support potential launch of ristoglogene autogetemcel (risto?cel) in sickle cell disease — bolsters liquidity and lowers near-term dilution risk. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $65 and kept an “outperform” rating — signals stronger sell?side conviction and adds impetus for further upside. Benzinga

Wedbush raised its price target to $65 and kept an “outperform” rating — signals stronger sell?side conviction and adds impetus for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — announced a liver-targeted program for PKU with a platform approach and an IND for BEAM?304 expected in 2026, supporting longer?term clinical value creation. GEN Eng News

Pipeline progress — announced a liver-targeted program for PKU with a platform approach and an IND for BEAM?304 expected in 2026, supporting longer?term clinical value creation. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate communications — investor webcast and earnings call materials are available (useful for details on margin drivers, product timelines and use of financing). Earnings Highlights

Corporate communications — investor webcast and earnings call materials are available (useful for details on margin drivers, product timelines and use of financing). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage and presentation decks published (good sources to review management commentary and modeling assumptions). Presentation

Analyst/press coverage and presentation decks published (good sources to review management commentary and modeling assumptions). Negative Sentiment: Structural profitability concerns remain: company still shows negative net margin and negative ROE on trailing metrics, and some sell?side forecasts expect negative full?year EPS (~-4.57), so sustainability of the quarter’s profit and long?term cash flow profile are open questions for investors. Analyst Data

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

