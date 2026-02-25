Strategy (MSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2026 – Strategy was given a new $320.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Strategy was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/8/2026 – Strategy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/6/2026 – Strategy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright.

2/6/2026 – Strategy was given a new $250.00 price target by BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Strategy was given a new $185.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Strategy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/27/2026 – Strategy is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Strategy had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $484.00 to $403.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Strategy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/15/2026 – Strategy had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Strategy was given a new $268.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

12/29/2025 – Strategy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

