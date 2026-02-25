Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Konnect has a total market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $574.89 thousand worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Konnect Profile
Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
