SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $147.91 thousand and $36.81 thousand worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,980,362 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SSX was the original token of Somesing, a blockchain karaoke platform for creating and sharing music. It enabled rewards, fan engagement, and transactions until January 2024, when a security incident led to its discontinuation. A one-to-one token swap migrated all balances from SSX to SSG, with a snapshot taken March 28, 2024. SSX has since been retired, and the ecosystem continues with SSG.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

