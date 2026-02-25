Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.30. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

