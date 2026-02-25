Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Ontology has a total market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.54 or 0.02965293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

