Analyzing National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPBP) & Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM)

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) and National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Trust $286.00 million 2.53 $149.05 million $1.10 7.29 National Healthcare Properties $345.54 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Adamas Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Healthcare Properties.

This table compares Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Trust 24.76% 13.52% 1.02% National Healthcare Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Healthcare Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adamas Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Adamas Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Trust is more favorable than National Healthcare Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Adamas Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adamas Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adamas Trust beats National Healthcare Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

