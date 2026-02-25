IO Biotech (IOBT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect IO Biotech to post earnings of ($0.2133) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

IO Biotech Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOBT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IO Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

