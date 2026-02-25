Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 14,541,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 167,439,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Reabold Resources Stock Up 17.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

