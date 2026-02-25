Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 14,541,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 167,439,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.
The company has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
