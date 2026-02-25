JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 and last traded at GBX 201.79, with a volume of 163014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £538.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.99.
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
