Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.70 and last traded at GBX 82.47, with a volume of 1546434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.20.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

