Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 119,741 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 12th total of 73,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 159.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 159.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $298,750.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.35. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $381.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($65.20) by $64.34. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.59% and a negative net margin of 84.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

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Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company’s modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine’s product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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