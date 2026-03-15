Bamco Inc. NY Sells 78,790 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,790 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Datadog were worth $76,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.68, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More.

Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More.

Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.)

Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist.

Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist. Negative Sentiment: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More.

CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More.

CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~ $124.81 and now holds a very small residual position — a steep reduction that can be viewed negatively by the market. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $48,415,898. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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