Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,894 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 12th total of 9,961 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Webus International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webus International has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Webus International Stock Up 6.8%

Webus International Company Profile

Shares of WETO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Webus International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.30.

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Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

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