ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 991,893 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 12th total of 693,156 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 547,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOVR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 189.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

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ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Down 0.5%

XOVR stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.23.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

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