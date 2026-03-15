Bamco Inc. NY Sells 499,957 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,957 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $312,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $276.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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