Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sasol Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sasol by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Sasol by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

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Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

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