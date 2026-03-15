Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Sells $1,357,309.98 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director Louis Lange sold 44,619 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,151.20. The trade was a 81.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NAMS opened at $28.62 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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