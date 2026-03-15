fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

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fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $434,211.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 561,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,641.40. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 254,550.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

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fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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