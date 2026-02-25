Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading 13.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 72,206,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 35,423,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Gfinity Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.