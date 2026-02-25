IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 and last traded at GBX 11.20. 5,171,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,562,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48.
IQE Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.12. The company has a market cap of £155.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
