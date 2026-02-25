Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui Sells 12,828 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $866,018.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,121.73. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several other insiders) sold shares on Feb. 23, with individual sales ranging from ~3.8k to ~34.9k shares; one filing shows a 15%+ reduction for an insider and the CFO cut their stake by ~28.7%. Large, simultaneous insider disposals can be perceived negatively by investors even if they’re for diversification or tax-liability reasons. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,844,000 after buying an additional 1,741,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,684,000 after buying an additional 344,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $575,119,000 after buying an additional 1,641,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

