iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

