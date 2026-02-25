MAI Capital Management Has $35.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $35,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,379,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,414,000 after buying an additional 80,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,585,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,677,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,408,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,890 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,349,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,931.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 959,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 945,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.