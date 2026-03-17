Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,635,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,060,551.28. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $10,722,750. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

NYSE PRM opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.

Further Reading

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