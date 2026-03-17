Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,457,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,559,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 13.8% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

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Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $7,228,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 292,580 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,430.20. This trade represents a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,126 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $636,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,235. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,626 shares of company stock worth $12,527,411. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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